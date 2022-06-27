The Nevada Division of Natural Heritage (NDNH), in partnership with the Nevada Division of State Parks and the Nevada Off-Highway Vehicles Program, has announced the launch a new virtual “Off-Road Naturalist” trail guide for 14.5 miles of existing trails between Washoe Lake State Park and Virginia City.
The virtual trail guide features 20 unique points of interest that help visitors discover the diverse array of native plants, wildlife, geology, and cultural history in a fun and engaging way.
You can follow the trail virtually on your phone or other mobile device using the Google Earth App. Links to the virtual trail can also be found on the Off-Road Naturalist Trails webpage at Off-Road Naturalist Trail | Nevada Division of Natural Heritage (nv.gov)
“We are so excited for people to experience all of the natural beauty and history Nevada has to offer on this trail, whether it be in-person or virtually,” said Kristin Szabo, Administrator for NDNH. “The route offers views of rare and sensitive species of wildflowers and wildlife, and shines a light on the unique biodiversity of the area’s natural surroundings. I thank our partners for supporting efforts to develop the virtual trail guide and elevating Nevada’s celebrated outdoor heritage.”
The Nevada Off-Road Naturalist trail is accessible to hikers, mountain bikers, and off-road vehicles.
The virtual trail was developed by NDNH’s Community Science Program, with funding provided by a grant from the Nevada Off-Highway Vehicles Program. The Community Science Program is also planning future virtual trail projects near the East Walker River State Recreation Area and at Spooner Lake State Park.
To learn more about other projects funded by the Nevada Off-Highway Vehicles Program, visit