In remembrance
Adrienne Kalinksi
Jun 16, 1929 - May 21, 2022
After struggling with health complications, long-time sparks resident Adrienne Kalinksi passed away late last month. Adrienne was the wife of Holocaust survivor Mitka Kalinksi, whom we've featured several times on 2 News.
Adrienne Kalinksi was born in upstate New York on June 16th 1929
An old black and white photo captures her first date with Dimitri "Mitka' Kalinksi. He would become the love of her life.
The couple married in 1953, formed a family, moved to Nevada, and raised their four children in the city of Sparks.
Adrienne was the family historian - creating one photo album for every year. The collection sits proudly on the shelves of the home the couple shared for most of their 68 years together
It was after 28 years of marriage that Mitka finally shared his secret with Adrienne - that he had been a child slave for a Nazi officer during the holocaust
Years ago, Mitka told us; "if I would have told her I thought she wouldn't want me>
Instea, Adrienne worked diligently to research and document Mitka's story, which eventually led to the publishing of the book - Mitka's Secret
Adrienne Kalinski loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was 92 years old.
A celebration of life for Adrienne is being held this Saturday, June 18, 2021. The family says anyone who knew and loved her is welcome to join.
