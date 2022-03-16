Reno Fire Investigators and police have arrested a homeless man in connection with several fires near Fourth Street on Tuesday.
40-year-old Corey Arrive was booked into the Washoe County Jail on multiple counts of 3rd-degree arson.
According to the Reno Fire Department, the suspect, who lives near the train tracks started multiple small brush fires in the area of Fourth Street and Dickerson around 4:30 p.m.
Reno Police responded to assist with tracking down the suspect. Officers located Arrive around 5:30 p.m. and say he threw a blow-torch into the river before getting in the river himself.
Officers were able to talk with the man until he eventually got out of the river with no complications and police took him into custody.
Officials say Arrive was supposedly upset at people approaching him in the area, but Reno Fire marshals are running a further investigation.