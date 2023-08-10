Every Thursday for the last couple of weeks the Reno Police Department has dedicated a special day for the community to come out and learn more about the department and how they function, showcasing their skills and abilities.
Today the SWAT team came out to show the community basic survival knots and what equipment they use when training and on mission.
Sgt. Eugenio Bueno, for the RPD SWAT team says, “We're happy to be out here representing the police department and engage a little bit with our community.”
And there's a lot to learn as the SWAT team is made up of three sections, the snipers' team, breachers team and ropes and repels team.
Sgt. Bueno explains “Those three individual units, we dedicate several officers to them to learn each craft and when our missions come to fruition then we get to bring those skills and abilities together, and hopefully help us render any scene we come across.”
Not to mention how important it is for the department to keep practicing their skills. “They’re really important to our ropes and repels team given the missions we get at high elevation. It’s important we have security at our best, at our forefront of our mission so it’s important to know these knots and what we're doing is showing those knots to the community as well,” said Sgt. Bueno.
Plus, the community doesn't always get the opportunity to see the SWAT team, so learning from the ropes and repels team was pretty special.
One mother of two, Emily Paulson who brought her son to the event to have fun and tie knots says, “There’s so much behind the scenes that we don’t see, so events like this I think are great.”
Sgt. Bueno adds “A lot of the times the community has questions about what we do specifically in certain units, and this is just an opportunity for them to get to know us.”
If you'd like to go to their next event, you can find out when and where they are on the Reno Police Departments Facebook and Instagram pages.