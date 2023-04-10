Sparks Police is celebrating the second full week of April (April 9-15) as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
This week, sponsored by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International and celebrated annually, honors the thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the world’s citizens.
Mayor Ed Lawson also recognized Public Safety Telecommunications Week and honored the City of Sparks Emergency Communications Dispatchers by releasing an official proclamation.
Sparks Emergency Communication Dispatchers answer over 150,000 calls each year. They gather vital information and dispatch public safety assistance, often making the difference between life and death.
Sparks Emergency Communications Dispatchers skillfully switch gears from answering phones to radio dispatching and monitoring a variety of systems with new technologies.
Sparks Police is taking the time to honor and thank their Emergency Communications Dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week for their hard work, sacrifice, compassion, and professionalism with a week of fun filled activities and treats.