Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement Thursday at the White House. This announcement—along with other retirements in the past—generates excitement and speculation. Landon Miller talked with one local political scientist for some perspective on the announcement.
The Supreme Court can be a complicated thing for the everyday United States Citizen. What does it do? Who’s on it? So what if a justice retires?
“With only nine justices on the court and life tenure, it doesn’t happen very often,” said Fred Lokken a professor of political science at Truckee Meadows Community College.
That magic number of ‘9’ is crucial—and right now—the court’s ideological balance is conservative with a 6-3 majority. During President’s Trump four-year time in office, he appointed three justices—something that is extremely rare.
“For many it was shocking that the Trump administration received three opportunities,” said Lokken.
Three opportunities to have a lasting impact. Nominating and appointing a supreme court justice is one of the most important things a president will do, according to Lokken.
“For any President, it’s a serious issue. It is a lasting legacy,” said Lokken. “The trend now is to 203-appoint people in their 40’s. With life tenure, they can be there for 30 or forty years.”
Last year, President Biden formed a commission to review the possibility of increasing the number of justices on the court from 9 to 13… Yes, a President can do that with Congressional approval.
“Article III (of the Constitution)creates the Supreme Court, the only federal court created, and it grants the justices on the court, and the Chief Justice as having life tenure. But it does not indicate the size of the court. That was left to Congress.” 302-319
Whether there are 9 justices, 13, 35 or 100—the average person in the United States doesn’t get it, nor do they really pay attention, said Lokken.
“In the first place, most Americans don’t understand the federal court system, much less a particular court like the Supreme Court,” said Lokken. “In national surveys, almost no one can name a sitting member of the court.”
For example—a 2015 poll from the non-profit American Council of Trustees and Alumni found that 10 percent of college graduates thought that judge Judy was on the Supreme court.
No.. Judge Judy is not on the Supreme Court.