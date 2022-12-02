Fifth graders from all six public elementary schools as well as Carson Montessori, Bethlehem Lutheran and Saint Teresa’s will perform as a unified holiday choir for the annual Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights on the Capitol steps in downtown Carson City Friday, Dec. 2, at 5:30 p.m.
Music teachers from the various schools have been teaching and practicing the musical arrangements since early November. More than 500 students from the combined nine schools, including six Carson City School District elementary schools (Bordewich-Bray, Empire, Fremont, Fritsch, Mark Twain and Seeliger), will participate.
Mark Twain Elementary School Music Teacher Christina Bourne has been coordinating the program with fellow music teachers for many years.
“The Silver and Snowflakes event is my favorite concert of the year,” Bourne said. “Each and every year that we have been able to take part in singing for the tree lighting has been a magical moment for my students. My favorite years have been when we have snow fall while we are singing. It just adds to the ambiance of the celebration.”
Carson City fifth graders have been the center of attention of the Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights since 1988. An estimated 2,000 attendees help kick off the holidays annually at the event.
While the kids are the stars of the event, Santa and the Grinch will mingle with the kids and pose for photos after the event. Event goers may also enjoy the hot chocolate, cider and cookies provided by the merchants, as well as sleigh rides and the charm of Carson City’s downtown illuminated to spread holiday joy.
(Carson City School District)