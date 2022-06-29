Fireworks are a Fourth of July tradition. But in most parts of Northern Nevada, they're illegal.
"Fireworks are strictly prohibited to own, use or possess in Washoe County," said Adam Mayberry with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue. "So you can face up to a $1,000 fine or even up to six months in jail if you get caught."
Across the country, fireworks cause more than 19,000 fires each year - like the Perry Fire in 2018.
"It wasn't too long ago we had the Perry Fire in the Palomino Valley range," Mayberry said. "And that triggered a several-thousand-acre wildfire and we lost some structures."
And fireworks can be dangerous. Thousands of people go to the emergency room for fireworks-related injuries every year. Two people were hurt shooting off fireworks at Moon Rocks over the Memorial Day weekend.
"We had someone actually light some fireworks and blew off a portion of their hand and fingers," Mayberry said. "So that's really a timely reminder that fireworks can not only start fires, but can also cause bodily injury, loss of limbs, eye injuries, and can impact hearing, especially for those that are young."
Even sparklers can burn up to 1,200 degrees Farenheit - they account for about a quarter of those injuries. Fire officials are asking anyone who may have fireworks to surrender them
"You can take your fireworks to any TM fire station, or any fire station throughout Washoe county for that matter," Mayberry said. "We will take them off your hands for you, no questions asked."
He says the safest way to enjoy fireworks this holiday is to take in one of the professional shows.