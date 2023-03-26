Up on the Diamond Peak Ski Resort Mountain, the weekend posed for great skiing and snowboarding conditions. Those running Diamond Peak say the skies were sunny and the snow from the weekend is continuing to promise a long spring ski season.
Diamond Peak usually closes in April, but this year they'll be closing on May 1st, which is only the second time they've ever closed in May, the first time being their first year they were open in the 1966-1967 ski season.
But deciding whether or not to stay open through spring can rely on a couple factors. Jaclyn Ream, the Marketing Coordinator for the Diamond Peak Ski Resort says, "It's a combination of conditions, the snowpack and as we know in Tahoe things can change quickly."
But many who frequent the mountains have no objections to the resort staying open a little longer than usual.
Nikki Peterem, the Bartender at the Snowflake Lodge says "I am so pumped! It has been such a great season with never ending snow, lots of fresh pow pow getting the shred on!" Plus staying open longer for the resorts means a better economic impact for the season "We are a community owned ski resort, so the money we make here at Diamond Peak goes back into the community, Incline Village and Crystal Bay." says Ream.
She also tells us they've received over 400 inches of snow this season, reminding her of the 2016-2017 ski season "If you all remember, we named that season snowmageddon. We had almost 500 inches in 16-17 and we still could make it to that this season."
Audria Williams, a snowboarder on the mountain explains "Snowmageddon" was such a short period that so much was closed, so it's nice to have all of that snow stretched out so you can enjoy the fresh snow for longer." Williams says she's been snowboarding every weekend since the season started, and she doesn't plan to slow down even as the weather gets warmer.
Williams lists "Go skiing, and then mountain biking, and hang out at the beach at the end of the day. It's really fun to get to have all of the things and I think that's really only something that's happens in a place like Tahoe." Most of the people we spoke to today don't miss summer at all. Peterem exclaims "Winter everyday baby! Love it, love it love it."
Williams adds "It's one of those years where you're getting so much snow anyways, you might as well see how much it's going to snow and let it ride out."