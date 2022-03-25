A game after racking up 22 hits and 20 runs, Nevada's bats were stifled in Friday's series opener at Missouri State. The Pack managed just three hits and did not get a run across in a 7-0 loss to the Bears.
Nevada (10-9) will try to even the series Saturday, with first pitch set for 12 p.m. PT.
Wolf Pack starter Cam Walty allowed just one run on six hits through six innings, and worked his way out of early jams, but Missouri State got to the Pack bullpen for five runs in the seventh to break it open. Despite the solid outing, Walty fell to 1-3 on the year with the loss.
Russell Hicks, who came on in relief to start the seventh, struck out Dakota Kotowski leading off the frame, but a passed ball on the third strike allowed Kotowski to gain first.
Singles from Cam Cratic and Mason Greer loaded the bases, and Mason Hull doubled up the Bear lead with a sacrifice fly, scoring Kotowski.
After hitting Grant Wood to reload the bases, Hicks' pickoff throw was errant, allowing Cratic to score Missouri State's third run. An RBI single from Spencer Nivens made it 4-0, and Drake Baldwin's two-run single opened the lead to 6-0.
Baldwin and Greer each had three hits to lead the Bear offense.
The Bears (11-8) added a run in the eighth to complete the scoring.
Missouri State starter Adam Link went eight scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out four.