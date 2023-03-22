Freshman Democratic Assemblyman Reuben D'Silva is bringing his lived experience to the legislature.
D'Silva says he once lived in the shadows as an undocumented child going through the Nevada public school system.
He grew up to serve the country as a marine in Iraq and was badly injured in Falluja earning a Purple Heart.
D’Silva went onto become a teacher in Clark County School District, and has worked his way to becoming the first Indian American to serve in the Nevada legislature.
Among several bills, D’Silva introducing legislation to help Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients who are now adults try to further their higher education.
"We have many folks who are moving around the country, who have been living in the new adopted state now for years and want to go back to school or want to maybe take a class at a community college, junior college, for re-licensing purposes for a job they may have, but they can't because they have to pay three times as much which becomes very burdensome financially,” explained Assemblyman Reuben D’Silva (D-Las Vegas).
AB226 would allow DACA recipients, or anyone with federally recognized deferred action status, to get the normal in-state tuition rates after living in Nevada for 12 months, just like anyone else.
D'Silva is optimistic about the bill passing through the Democrat-controlled legislature, and he says the legislation had got a shot at being inked into law.
"I’m optimistic about the governor. I think he understands and sees good policy that is actually trying to create something the could be a benefit for a group of people who are struggling, who need help, but on the same token can directly interject themselves into the economy,” said D’Silva.
D'silva says the bill would also boost enrollment at Nevada's colleges and universities.
Read the legislation here: