Today, Governor Steve Sisolak announced the creation of the Workforce Development subcabinet, and the appointment of six members.
In 2021, Nevada received the National Governors Association Innovation Network grant to study Nevada’s workforce development needs and make recommendations on ways to help more Nevadans find the work they want or the workers they need.
According to the Governor's Office, the creation of a subcabinet dedicated to workforce development is critical to the State’s efforts.
The subcabinet is made up of six current cabinet officers and agency leaders, all of whom play a major role in Nevada’s workforce development.
They are tasked with reviewing and recommending evidence-based best practices, consolidating and coordinating state services to maximize efficiencies and reduce red-tape and unnecessary duplications of services, and with gathering and publishing relevant, real-time data measuring Nevada’s workforce needs and successes.
Together, they are expected to help Nevada build tomorrow’s economy by helping employers find the employees they need and Nevadans find the education, training, and assistance needed to land and advance in the careers they want.
The following members of the Governor’s current cabinet have been appointed to the Sub-cabinet.
- Crystal Abba – Officer in Charge, Nevada System of Higher Education
- Michael Brown – Director, Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development
- Elisa Cafferata – Director, Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
- Jhone Ebert – Superintendent, Nevada Department of Education.
- Isla Young – Executive Director, Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation.
- Fred Wagar – Director of the Department of Veterans Services.