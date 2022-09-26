NAME: Nicole Klitzke

AGE: 48

PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican

DAY JOB: Chief Deputy Washoe County Public Administrator

EDUCATION: Associates Degree in Office Management – Morrison University

HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 33 years

WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:

I began working as an account clerk in the Washoe County Public Administrator’s office in 2005.  In 2015 I was promoted to the Administrative Assistant position where I supervised the accounting staff and managed all of the office's human resource and budget elements. In 2020 I accepted my current position as Chief Deputy Public Administrator, in which I supervise the investigation and probate of Estates. 

WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED? 

I want to continue the excellent work done by the Public Administrator’s office while implementing new technologies and procedures to assure continued success.

IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I am the experienced choice, dedicated to public service, who will use my extensive knowledge of the Public Administrator’s Office to serve with integrity and accountability.

YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?  

Yes

