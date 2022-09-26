NAME: Nicole Klitzke
AGE: 48
PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican
DAY JOB: Chief Deputy Washoe County Public Administrator
EDUCATION: Associates Degree in Office Management – Morrison University
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 33 years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
I began working as an account clerk in the Washoe County Public Administrator’s office in 2005. In 2015 I was promoted to the Administrative Assistant position where I supervised the accounting staff and managed all of the office's human resource and budget elements. In 2020 I accepted my current position as Chief Deputy Public Administrator, in which I supervise the investigation and probate of Estates.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
I want to continue the excellent work done by the Public Administrator’s office while implementing new technologies and procedures to assure continued success.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I am the experienced choice, dedicated to public service, who will use my extensive knowledge of the Public Administrator’s Office to serve with integrity and accountability.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes