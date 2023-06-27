Washoe County School District Trustees have approved an agreement with The Children's Cabinet to help implement a new suicide prevention program in middle schools.
The 'Signs of Suicide Program' involves prevention education as well as screenings from mental health professionals.
Under the agreement, The Children's Cabinet will also provide follow up support and consultation for families of students who screen high for suicide potential.
The program is expected to cost around $350,000 to implement -- though The Children's Cabinet says it will match $100,000 of that.