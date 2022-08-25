People in Sun Valley have a new health center to go to.

Community Health Alliance held a grand opening for their new location on Sun Valley Boulevard, near 1st Avenue on Thursday.

Community Health Alliance leaders tell us it's going to expand the number of people they're able to serve from 3,000 to 9,000 in Sun Valley.

“It means so much. sun valley has some of the hardest working families in all of Nevada they are the backbone of so much of our services… so much of what keeps the wheels turning here,” says Oscar Delgado, CEO, Community Health Alliance.

The new center is already booking new patients.