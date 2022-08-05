Since 2018, The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's (DETR) Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation has paired 267 students with disabilities to internships across the state, through their Summer Youth Internship Program (SYIP).
This year, DETR celebrated the graduation of 31 students on Friday at events in Reno and Las Vegas.
Participants ages 17-21 can earn an income and gain work experience over the summer, with some landing a full-time job at the completion of their internship.
Each client works throughout the city, in a job based on their area of interest.
