The 35th annual James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony was held in Idlewild Park in Reno on Friday.
The memorial, the first in Nevada, was established to honor those Nevada peace officers who gave their lives in the line of duty protecting citizens.
The memorial was named after Reno Police Officer James Hoff who was killed in 1979 during an undercover narcotics case.
Several dignitaries attended the ceremony, including Governor Sisolak.
“Today and every day, we remember the legacies of the fallen officers,” said Governor Sisolak. “These officers who were our coworkers, our friends, our parents, and our family all put their lives on the lines to protect our communities. We must never forget what they did for us.”
Humbled each year during the Hoff Peace Officer Memorial to reflect on Nevada peace officers killed in the line of duty, their families, and officers placed in harm’s way that survived. @CityofReno @RenoPolice @RenoPolicePA @MayorSchieve @NaomiDuerr @DRT775 @ChiefJasonSoto 💙 pic.twitter.com/ueHyhwaMCs— Devon Reese (@votereese) May 6, 2022