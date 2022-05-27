Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet, locally up to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake. * WHERE...Pyramid, Lahontan, Rye Patch, Topaz, Bridgeport, Mono, Crowley, Lake Tahoe, Washoe, Walker, Donner, Fallen Leaf, Prosser, Boca, Frenchman, Stampede, Davis, and Eagle. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. &&

...Cool, Showery, and Breezy Memorial Day Weekend... WINDY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Gusty southwest to west winds will continue into the holiday weekend, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected this afternoon. The strongest winds will occur on Saturday, where widespread gusts of 35-45 mph could produce areas of blowing dust. Wind prone locations could see gusts of 50+ mph. Hazardous boating conditions can be expected across all area lakes, along with travel difficulties for high profile vehicles and rough air for aviation interests. Winds will remain gusty Sunday into Monday but not nearly as strong. COOL AND SHOWERY FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: There's high confidence in a pronounced cooling trend into the weekend with highs falling 15-25 degrees below normal by Sunday-Monday. Scattered showers are looking likely as well, with the best chances Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, and again Sunday afternoon into early Monday. Rainfall amounts are still uncertain, but some localized wetting rains are possible. With cooling temperatures, light snowfall is also feasible in mountain areas particularly with any showers Sunday into Monday but limited accumulations are expected. Patchy near freezing temperatures are possible Monday and Tuesday mornings.