A Coalition of northern Nevada Construction Industry associations, trades and contracting companies came together Friday to host 1,800 high school students from the Washoe County School District, home schoolers and charter schools for Construction Career Day.
The event was part of 5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day.
Shortages of skilled labor and the supply chain have made it difficult for the construction industry to recover since Covid. This is on top of an ongoing stigma about the jobs in the construction industry.
Construction Career Day aims to dispel those myths and serves as an opportunity for both the industry and the students to recruit the next generation of workforce. Whether one has a high school diploma or a master’s degree, a career in the construction industry offers a viable and lucrative career.
The event demonstrated the benefits of a career in the construction industry to excite and encourage youth who may have an interest.
As the demand for a younger generation of workforce grows, the supply hasn’t kept up.
Students had the opportunity to interact with, have hands-on experiences and talk to industry leaders about the benefits of careers in the construction industry.
A variety of education and employment resources were available to attending students.