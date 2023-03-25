The 7th Annual Reno Women's March was held today as various groups marched down Virginia Street to the Believe sign where speakers such as Cortez Masto were there to speak on abortion and women's rights.
While others were also honoring women who have passed and women who have left long-lasting impacts on the community.
This year's theme for the women's march was the "Power of One".
The March was led by the Jingle Dress Dancers form the Great Basin Tribes and Indian Country.
There were also local performers waiting for those who marches at the Believe sign as well as guest speakers.
Two topics that came up the most were abortion and overall rights for women.
Jenny Damke, Reno resident participating in the march tells us why she decided to participate, "For the most part talking about or rights in general, our rights to our body our rights to our choices, our rights as human beings." There were also those at the march who were anti-abortion advocates who told me they were there to "protest the protest."
Jay Van Cleve, another Reno Resident says, "They're rationalizing it as their body, which it's not, and basically what they really want is a matter of convenience to them the right to be able to end a life."
There were others who marched who say they simply wanted to support women, their accomplishments and ultimately stand up for women as a whole.
Jazzlyn Gaston, a Reno Resident explains, " How we get treated and everything growing up and how careful we have to be when we go home at night and how boys aren't really taught the same things growing up as girls." The event ended not too long ago, where there was also a community action fair at the downtown Reno library.