The Carson City Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Stewart Street and Lee Street in reference to a shooting on August 12.
During the investigation detectives learned that a fight occurred in the area and suspect Christopher Morena chased another man while shooting at him.
The victim was shot in the back as he was running away.
The victim fled the area and came in contact with people who transported him to the hospital.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office would like to contact the witnesses who helped transport the victim to the hospital.
If anyone has any information that would assist in identifying the witnesses, they are asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office at 775-887-2008.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office arrested seven adults and 1 juvenile related to this investigation.
The following people were arrested:
Christopher Moreno
Charges: Attempted Murder, Battery with a Deadly Weapon, and 3 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Juan Mena
Charges: Accessory to Attempted Murder, Accessory to Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Harbor/Aid a Felony Offender
Lilliana Moreno
Charges: Accessory to Attempted Murder, Accessory to Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Harbor/Aid a Felony Offender
Jonathan Munoz
Charges: Harbor/Aid a Felony Offender
Aida Meza-Martinez
Charges: Harbor/Aid a Felony Offender
Celeste Moreno
Charges: Harbor/Aid a Felony Offender
Joselyn Hernandez
Charges: Harbor/Aid a Felony Offender
Unnamed Juvenile Offender
Charges: Accessory to Attempted Murder, Accessory to Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Harbor/Aid a Felony Offender
(Carson City Sheriff's Office)