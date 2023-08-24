Attmpted Murder Arrests Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Stewart Street and Lee Street in reference to a shooting on August 12.

During the investigation detectives learned that a fight occurred in the area and suspect Christopher Morena chased another man while shooting at him.

The victim was shot in the back as he was running away.

The victim fled the area and came in contact with people who transported him to the hospital.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office would like to contact the witnesses who helped transport the victim to the hospital.

If anyone has any information that would assist in identifying the witnesses, they are asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office at 775-887-2008.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office arrested seven adults and 1 juvenile related to this investigation.

The following people were arrested:

Christopher Moreno

Charges: Attempted Murder, Battery with a Deadly Weapon, and 3 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Christopher Moreno.png

Juan Mena

Charges: Accessory to Attempted Murder, Accessory to Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Harbor/Aid a Felony Offender

Juan Mena.png

Lilliana Moreno

Charges: Accessory to Attempted Murder, Accessory to Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Harbor/Aid a Felony Offender

Lilliana Moreno.png

Jonathan Munoz

Charges: Harbor/Aid a Felony Offender

Jonathan Munoz.png

Aida Meza-Martinez

Charges: Harbor/Aid a Felony Offender

Aida Meza-Martinez.png

Celeste Moreno

Charges: Harbor/Aid a Felony Offender

Celeste Moreno.png

Joselyn Hernandez

Charges: Harbor/Aid a Felony Offender

Joselyn Hernandez.png

Unnamed Juvenile Offender

Charges: Accessory to Attempted Murder, Accessory to Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Harbor/Aid a Felony Offender

(Carson City Sheriff's Office)

