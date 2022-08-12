The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s (NDEP) Bureau of Water Quality Planning has announced that $900,000 in grant funding is now available for projects that prevent or control water pollution from nonpoint sources, a leading cause of water quality impairment.
Funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), these Clean Water Act grants are open to public and tribal governments, nonprofit organizations, and educational institutions throughout Nevada.
A non-federal match (cash and/or in-kind) of at least 50 percent of the total project cost is required.
The grant application and instructions are available online at Nevada Division of Environmental Protection - Bureau of Water Quality Planning - Non Point Source Branch | NDEP. Applications are due by September 23, 2022, at 5:00 pm.
Examples of projects eligible for funding include the following:
- Water quality improvement projects
- Implementation of Best Management Practices to protect water quality
- Public education programs aimed at reducing nonpoint source water pollution
- Identified projects from an approved watershed-based plan and/or Total Maximum Daily Load implementation plan
Over the years, NDEP’s Bureau of Water Quality Planning has provided millions of dollars in EPA grants to help fund projects that reduce water pollutants and protect drinking water supplies, natural ecosystems, and wildlife across the state. NDEP tracks environmental improvements achieved by each project and publishes an annual report documenting progress.
Nonpoint source water pollution impacts Nevada’s water resources when rain, snowmelt, and irrigation water flow over developed or disturbed land, carrying with it pollutants like oil, sediment, pesticides, bacteria, and other debris.
This polluted water makes its way into Nevada’s waterways either directly or through storm drains and can harm the overall water quality of area lakes, rivers, and groundwater. Nonpoint source pollution can be particularly challenging to manage since it cannot be traced to a specific source.
For more information on grant programs and projects, go to Nevada Division of Environmental Protection - Bureau of Water Quality Planning - Non Point Source Branch | NDEP