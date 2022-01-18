Nevada Health Response has provided an update on county risk levels as posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of January 18th, all Nevada counties are listed as high risk of transmission. Cases continue to increase rapidly across the state with the current Omicron surge. According to Directive 045, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in indoor settings again.
Starting this Friday, January 21, Eureka, Storey and White Pine counties masks will be required for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in public indoor settings based on current CDC information, as they have been listed as having a high risk of transmission for two weeks in a row.
To be able to lessen mask restrictions, counties need to remain at low or moderate transmission, as defined by the CDC, for two weeks in a row. Low transmission is defined as having less than 10 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days and less than 5% of tests resulting in positive cases in the past 7 days. Moderate is between 10 and 49.99 new cases per 100,000 in the past 7 days and between 5 and 7.99% of tests resulting in positive cases in the past 7 days.
Review UPDATED NEVADA COVID-19 GUIDANCE: Delta Variant, Vaccinations and Masks for additional information on where and how this applies across Nevada.
The CDC recommended that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. In line with Emergency Directive 045 (signed and effective May 3, 2021), the State of Nevada is automatically adopting the latest CDC guidance related to masks as a statewide requirement.
Note: some school districts and local governments have implemented mask requirements that may be more restrictive than those set forth in Directives 047 and 048.
For the latest information on current mitigation measures in place by county, visit NV Health Response - Current Status.
(Nevada Health Response)