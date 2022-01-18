The four community walk-up COVID-19 testing sites are now closed for restocking supplies.
As of the time of this writing, they are all scheduled to reopen Wednesday morning.
The testing locations, which are open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., are:
- Bartley Ranch Regional Park, 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno
- Eagle Canyon Park, 400 Eagle Canyon Drive, Spanish Springs
- South Valleys Regional Park, 15650 Wedge Pkwy, Reno
- North Valleys Regional Park, 8085 Silver Lake Rd, Reno
Appointments are not required for any sites.
All residents are eligible to get a test. Registration can be done online to speed up your visit. To register, go here.
More than 1,600 people per day can get a test in Washoe County.
(Washoe County contributed to this report.)