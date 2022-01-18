COVID-19 Testing Site
Kellene Stockwell

The four community walk-up COVID-19 testing sites are now closed for restocking supplies. 

As of the time of this writing, they are all scheduled to reopen Wednesday morning.

The testing locations, which are open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., are:

  • Bartley Ranch Regional Park, 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno 
  • Eagle Canyon Park, 400 Eagle Canyon Drive, Spanish Springs
  • South Valleys Regional Park, 15650 Wedge Pkwy, Reno
  • North Valleys Regional Park, 8085 Silver Lake Rd, Reno

Appointments are not required for any sites. 

All residents are eligible to get a test. Registration can be done online to speed up your visit. To register, go here.

More than 1,600 people per day can get a test in Washoe County.

(Washoe County contributed to this report.)