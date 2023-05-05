The 36th annual James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony was held in Idlewild Park in Reno on Friday.
The memorial, the first in Nevada, was established to honor those Nevada peace officers who gave their lives in the line of duty protecting citizens.
The memorial was named after Reno Police Officer James Hoff who was killed in 1979 during an undercover narcotics case.
The 10th annual Nevada Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Ride will be held on Saturday. The cost is $45 per person. All proceeds go to the Hoff Memorial.