Weather Alert

...Winter storm expected to bring impacts to the region starting Saturday night... * A winter storm is expected to move into the Sierra Saturday evening through Sunday. This system will bring some winter weather impacts to western Nevada, especially in the foothills. * Winds: South winds will shift to the southwest on Sunday. Surface gusts will generally be on the order of 25 to 35 mph, with wind prone areas gusting 45 to 55 mph. * Precipitation: Snow levels will start out near 5000 feet in northern Washoe County to 6500 feet in Mineral county Saturday night. Any spillover precipitation during this time will be rain for the valleys, with a rain/snow mix possible in the foothills. A cold front will bring snow levels down through the remainder of Sunday. Convective snow showers may bring quick bursts of moderate snowfall to much of the area during the day on Sunday. While overall snowfall amounts are not expected to be significant across western Nevada, keep a close eye on the forecast as we head into the weekend. In the meantime, download NDOT's "NVRoads" application or the Caltrans "Quickmap" so you will have access to the latest information on roadway conditions across Nevada and California.