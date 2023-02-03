Staff of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Downtown Reno say that when they arrived to church Sunday morning, they noticed that the Pride flag which was hung up proudly had been ripped down from the flagpole and stolen, and a hateful, anti-LGBTQ sign had been left at the front door of its sanctuary.
The Rev. Scott Trevithick, pastor of Good Shepherd, installed the Pride flag on Monday, January 23 by the church’s marquee at the corner of Clay Street and Arlington Avenue in preparation for a special worship service. The congregation was gearing up to celebrate its mission as a “Reconciling in Christ” congregation, which is open and affirming of those who are LGBTQ+, on Sunday, January 29.
This celebratory day began with the sign left on the front door of the sanctuary that read, “Keep your rag away from the cross or else. American flag only." The note was discovered by the church’s cleaning crew on Saturday evening, January 28, along with the church’s Pride flag and flagpole stolen.
Good Shepherd says it is committed to ministry in the community and continues to strive to be a safe, welcoming place for its LGBTQ+ siblings:
- Good Shepherd is affiliated with NiCE, the Nevada Interfaith Coalition for Equality and Inclusion, and hosted an annual Interfaith Unity Prayer Service remembering the Pulse Orlando Shooting.
- Good Shepherd regularly marches in the Northern Nevada Pride Parade.
- Good Shepherd regularly prepares meals for the Eddy House, serving unhoused and at-risk youth, and participates in other hunger programs.
- Good Shepherd hosts a number of 12-Step recovery groups.
- In 2022, Good Shepherd distributed over $10,000 to nine different community organizations to partner in their mission to improve lives in the Reno-Sparks region.
Good Shepherd is committed to continue to live out its Welcome Statement:
“Welcome to people of every age and size, color and culture, marital status, ability and challenge, sexual orientation and gender identity. We want to be clear that we welcome lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender persons to participate in the life of the congregation. This is a place where you are welcome to celebrate and grieve, to rejoice and recover. No matter who you are or where you are on life's journey, you are welcome here. This is a place where lives are made new. Come and see!”
To learn more about Good Shepherd visit goodshepherdreno.org