Nevada Assemblyman Ken Gray (R) of District 39 announced his new bill, AB205, which, if passed, will establish the Nevada Child Adoption Grant Program to award grants to adoptive parents in Nevada and give tax breaks to businesses that donate to the program.
The proposed bill allows the Division of Child and Family Services of the Department of Health and Human Services to award a maximum of: (1) $25,000 for each petition for adoption; and (2) $50,000 for the lifetime of a prospective adoptive parent.
“Adoptive parents go out of their way to help our communities and support children in need. Parents who adopt children – who offer their homes and love to those kids who have no place to call home, and no one to call “Mom” and “Dad” – deserve our support. That’s why I’ve put forth a bill to establish the Nevada Child Adoption Grant Program” said Assemblyman Ken Gray. “Businesses that donate to the Nevada Child Adoption Grant Program will receive substantial tax breaks. This program will help families, the bedrock of our society, resolve the societal problems that the government will never be able to solve itself. I hope this initiative receives the bipartisan support it deserves.”
To read the proposed bill in full, you can find it on the Nevada Legislature website here: AB205 Overview (state.nv.us)