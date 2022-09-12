Weather Alert

...Areas of Wildfire Smoke With Air Quality Impacts... * Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality to many areas this morning. The worst conditions, based on observations, is concentrated around South Lake Tahoe and into the Carson Valley. Visibility is below 2 miles in smoke through many of these locations, so please be exercise caution on your morning commute. * There will be some improvement mid-morning into the early afternoon for many locations. However, another wave of smoke is forecast to push into the region this afternoon and evening similar to Sunday afternoon which will likely lead to additional reductions in visibility and degraded air quality. * Additional smoke is present across far northern California and Nevada near the Oregon border due to the Barnes Fire and other southern Oregon fires, with moderate air quality reductions. * For the latest air quality updates visit: fire.airnow.gov, or check with your local Air Quality Management Division. Please follow their recommendations to stay safe from the degraded air quality.