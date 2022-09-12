Authorities are investigating a hit-&-run crash possibly involving a pedestrian on I-80 west near Wells in Elko County.
Nevada State Police say the incident happened just after 6:15 a.m. on Monday.
Authorities say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.
If you have any information, or you witnessed the incident, you are urged to call their Elko office at 775-753-1111.
