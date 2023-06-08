Weather Alert

...SHOWERS AND STORMS CONTINUE INTO THE WEEKEND AND THE START OF NEXT WEEK... * Tomorrow chances will be highest near the northern Nevada border with some storms also along the Sierra crest. Then chances increase through Monday with storms possible through the rest of the week. * Main threats include frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, torrential rainfall with rainfall rates up to 2 inches/hour and localized flash flooding, nickel size hail, erratic wind gusts up to 50 mph, and areas of blowing dust near dry lake beds and playas. * If outdoors when a thunderstorm nears, take shelter in a sturdy building away from windows. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck by lightning. Make sure to have a way to receive weather alerts and check weather.gov/reno for updates.