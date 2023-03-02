Today, Assemblyman Ken Gray of District 39 announced his new bill, AB230, which, if passed, will require that a mail ballot that is mailed to a county or city clerk be postmarked on or before the last day of the period for early voting and received before the time set for closing of the polls on the day of the election.
Existing law requires that a mail ballot that is mailed to a county or city clerk postmarked on or before the day of the election and received by 5 p.m. on the fourth day following the election.
“In Nevada, we used to have Election Day, not an election week, or an election season as we do now. It is embarrassing that our state takes days to tabulate ballots and deliver election results. This bill is intended to bring back both election day and trust in our election system,” said Assemblyman Ken Gray. “Nevada has some of the most expansive voting laws in the country, and requiring all ballots to be received by election day will do nothing to restrict voter access, rather, it will help our elections run more efficiently and it will help our state deliver results on time. It’s time to get out of the COVID19 dark ages and work toward an efficient, secure, and streamlined election day process.”
You can read the full bill here: AB230 Text (state.nv.us)