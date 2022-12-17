The Bureau of Land Management, Black Rock Field Office, in partnership with Friends of Black Rock High Rock, will hold multiple art exhibits for the 2022 Artists in Residence.
Winnemucca Exhibit & Reception – Humboldt Museum, 175 Museum Ave, Winnemucca, NV 89445
Reception - Saturday, December 17 from 10 am – 2 pm
Exhibit - December 17 – January 29
Elko Exhibit – California Trail Interpretive Center, 1 Interpretive Way, Elko, NV 89801
January 30– February 28, 2023
Meet the 2022 Artists:
Collaborative Artistic Team Courtney Sennish and Lisa Rock worked concurrently to create “Leave No Trace”, which explored humankind’s relationship to the natural from different mediums.
Sennish created sculptures and Rock created paintings of their experience in the Black Rock National Conservation Area. You can learn more about their works at: /index.html (lisa-rock.com)
Author Mark Maynard created a collection of short stories from his time during the residency from learning about the value of National Conservation Lands and experiencing the remoteness of the Black Rock area. You can find more about his work at: Home | markmaynard
For further information, contact Kathy Torrence, BLM AiR Project Lead, at 775-623-1500 or ktorrence@blm.gov