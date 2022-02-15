The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries have announced a saddle-started adoption event for wild horses at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on February 26.
Up to 16 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained colt, fostered by the Washoe County 4-H group, will be offered for adoption.
“All of these animals offered for adoption are from Nevada herd management areas located on BLM administered public lands,” Ruth Thompson, BLM Nevada Wild Horse and Burro program lead, said. “Placing animals into good homes is an important part of the BLM's mission to manage and protect wild horses and burros on public lands.”
NNCC inmates have worked all the saddle-started animals offered at the adoption event. The animals receive at least 120 days of training as part of this inmate training program.
The once-wild horses’ range in age from three to seven years old and vary in weight and color.
A catalog featuring the animals offered for this adoption and additional information can be found at Northern Nevada Correctional Center Horse Facility | Bureau of Land Management (blm.gov)