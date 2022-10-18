The Bureau of Land Management’s Ely District recently finished aerially seeding 3,000-plus acres of the public lands along the west slope of the Egan Range in White River Valley, about 15 miles south of Ely.
The seeding is part of a mechanical treatment that removes expanding pinyon pine and juniper to enhance brush, grass and forb development, thereby improving watershed health and reducing catastrophic wildfire risk.
“There is heavy to moderate expansion of pinyon pine and juniper within the treatment area that is reducing the proportion of younger brush, grasses, and forbs,” said Kellie Dobrescu, Ely District range and wildlife conservationist. “Reducing the tree cover benefits these herbaceous species, which improves habitat for numerous obligate wildlife species, including Greater sage grouse, pronghorn antelope, mule deer, and elk.”
The treatment method, known as “chaining,” consists of two bulldozers dragging a ship’s anchor chain between them. The bulldozers make two passes. The first pass topples the trees and breaks up the soil, preparing it for seeding. The return pass covers the seed to aid in germination. Additional seed will be applied in the latter pass via bulldozer-mounted seed dribblers.
The 3,024-acre chaining is part of the landscape scale Ward Mountain Restoration Project. The multi-year project will ultimately treat up to 42,670 acres of a 100,000-acre project area.