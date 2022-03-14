The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office announced that the Washoe County Board of County Commissioners accepted a Justice Assistance Grant award in the amount of $9,500 to purchase a fire pump for the Regional Consolidated Bomb Squad.
The fire pump will provide immediate firefighting capability during Regional Bomb Squad trainings.
During current squad trainings, given the presence of explosives, fire suppression assets are on standby, which requires a fire apparatus and crew to be taken out of service for a potentially significant period time.
Once the fire pump system is installed, if a fire is sparked as a result of bomb detonation, bomb technicians will be able to utilize the pump to provide an initial response while fire personnel respond.
“We are grateful to the Office of Criminal Justice Assistance for awarding the Sheriff’s Office this grant and to the Board of County Commissioners for accepting the funds,” Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Captain Phil Jones said. “This funding will allow us to equip a currently assigned side by side with the firefighting pump and tank to provide initial response should a fire spark. Working with our local fire personnel, this award funding will help improve safety for all of Washoe County.”
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)