The 26th Annual Brew Haha event took place tonight, where breweries and local artists all came together through one event to support the Sierra Arts Foundation.
Although, the event was cancelled las year due to the pandemic.
Tracey Oliver, the Executive Director of the Sierra Arts Foundation explains, "We weren't able to have Brew Haha last year. We really missed it, everybody missed it, but it just wasn't safe and it was the right thing to do".
This year the Sierra Arts Foundation says the event came back bigger and better than ever.
Oliver says, "Our brewers, our local guys and gals, are so generous to donate all the beer for this event."
Joe Shapiro, the Nevada Field Manager for Long Drink & Kippis The Polar Bear tells us, "Long Drink is a big supporter of all types of art, but it is really nice to see the community and the alcohol community come together and support such a wonderful event like this".
Oliver adds, "And the artists who come out are looking forward to meeting people and showing off what they do."
Terrence Hammond, the Creator & Founder of Ascension Clothing Co. says, "As a local business, we're trying to gain that traction from Reno locally. We want to actually meet people and give them stickers and say "what's up" and show them who we are".
Since this event is the Sierra Arts Foundations biggest fundraiser, it's also important they hold it each year.
Oliver mentions, "Not only do we enjoy it, but it does support what's going on in arts, education and our initiative all year long".
Many at the event agree Reno is a city full of art and creatives. This event expresses all sides of a local business from drinks, to art, to even the locals themselves.
Oliver tells us, "Arts and culture are what make our region happy. It's the color, it's the flavor".
Hammond explains, "All the unique creators that I've never met before in Reno, and kind of seeing what they do, how they do it, and how they make their set up... and obviously the beer is a great time to co-mingle and it's a lighthearted environment, which is really important".
Shapiro says, "We love the artists coming out, there's so many types of art whether it's jewelry, painting, candles... all types of artists".
If you missed the event this year, there are still other ways you can support the local arts.
Oliver mentions, "We encourage everybody to go to your local galleries, go to performances, support the arts".