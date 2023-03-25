The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week allocated more than $1.1 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.
The allocation includes more than $533 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $190 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
“California and our federal partners are taking action now to create a safer, more resilient, and more equitable transportation future for all Californians,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “These visionary infrastructure investments are giving Caltrans the tools it needs to rebuild California.”
Projects the CTC approved in the Sacramento Valley and Sierra regions include:
- City of Chico: $6.2 million in federal IIJA funding for the Esplanade Corridor Safety and Accessibility Improvement Project. The project calls for installing a multi-use pathway, 12,400 feet of Class III bike lanes, 3,200 feet of new sidewalk, new bike boxes, lighting at intersections, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramp improvements, countdown pedestrian crossing signals, refuge islands, a new traffic signal and lighting.
- State Route 32 west of Chico: $3.4 million in federal IIJA funding to install a traffic signal at Meridian Road. The Butte County Association of Governments is contributing $500,000 in IIJA funding.
- State Route 32 west of Chico: $19.9 million, which includes $17.9 million in federal IIJA funding, to install lighting, widen shoulders, upgrade approaches to bridges and rehabilitate culverts from Gianella Road to Muir Avenue.
- State Route 99: $2.8 million to plan and develop a safety improvement project at the intersection SR-99 and Oswald Road south of Yuba City in Sutter County.
- State Route 162 in Oroville: $3.4 million in federal IIJA funding to implement a comprehensive set of active transportation infrastructure connectivity and safety improvements that will close all sidewalk, bike lane, street lighting and multi-use trail gaps along the route in the city.
- Interstate 5 in Sacramento County: $33.6 million, which includes $30.8 million in federal IIJA funding, to construct acceleration and deceleration merge lanes and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) infrastructure from the Arena Blvd interchange to 0.4 mile south of Yolo County line.
- City of Roseville: $4.3 million in federal IIJA funding for the Dry Creek Multi-Use Trail Project, which calls for constructing a Class I multi-use trail, 490 feet of sidewalk and a parking lot and restroom at the trailhead, widening 150 feet of sidewalk, installing bike racks, benches and trash cans and improving ADA ramps.
- Sierra County: $200,000 in federal IIJA funding for roadway and bike lane improvements on Smithneck Road near Loyalton.
- City of Placerville: $1.2 million in federal IIJA funding for bicycle and pedestrian facility improvements on Placerville Drive. The project will install 2,080 feet of Class II bike lanes, 10,200 feet of Class IV bike lanes, construct 9,850 feet of new sidewalk, enhance existing sidewalks, upgrade curb ramps, and install seven crosswalks and two rectangular rapid flashing beacons.
- Sacramento County: $3.2 million in state funding for roadway and safety improvements between Marconi Avenue and Howe Avenue.
The IIJA, also known as the “Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” is a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation's infrastructure to improve the sustainability and resiliency of our energy, water, broadband and transportation systems. California has already received nearly $18.5 billion since the IIJA’s passage in November 2021.
SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually that is shared equally between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.
For more information about California transportation projects funded by the IIJA and
SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.
(Caltrans District 3)