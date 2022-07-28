The 4,478-acre Electra Fire near Sacramento is now 100% contained.

The fire erupted in the afternoon on July 4, 2022, at a recreation area in the Sierra Nevada Gold Country that was packed with Fourth of July revelers.

Between 85 to 100 people celebrating the holiday at a river were temporarily forced to take shelter at Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility. 

More than 450 buildings remain were threatened by the fires.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

One firefighter was hurt during the fire. 

