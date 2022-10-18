Last week, student-athletes from Carson Middle School dominated several Tah-Neva League Championships while Carson High School’s Blue Thunder Band placed first at Reed and the Carson High varsity football team defeated Douglas, bringing home a few trophies and numerous smiles.
The Carson Middle School seventh-grade girls’ basketball team held on to beat South Tahoe Middle School, 17-16, in their championship game, and the eighth-grade girls' team tromped Carson Valley Middle School, 39-16. The eighth-grade girls’ basketball team finished the season undefeated, 16 and 0.
Quinn Kuchnicki led the Carson Middle School eighth-grade boys’ cross-country team to a first-place finish in the Tah-Neva League Championship race held Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Kahle Park in South Lake Tahoe.
The team ended their perfect season (undefeated in each race this season) with a perfect score and win in the big-school division at the championship race.
Individual medalists included Quinn Kuchnicki – third place overall in the eighth-grade boys’ championship race and Luke Davis – fifth place overall in the sixth/seventh-grade boys’ championship race.
Carson High School’s Blue Thunder Band also placed first at the Reed Performance Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
They additionally won outstanding music, outstanding general effect and outstanding visual performance. The band also received the highest score out of all the bands that entire night.
Finally, for the second year in a row, the Carson High Football team defeated the Douglas Tigers, retaining the Rivalry Trophy. Friday’s match-up was the 99th consecutive meeting between the schools, dating back to their first meeting in 1923. The game ended with Carson High on top, 12-11, earning the Senators a birth in the league playoffs.
