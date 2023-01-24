Are you one of the 54% of Americans overwhelmed by too much stuff? If your New Year’s resolution is getting your house, or maybe just a closet, organized, consider donating your pre-loved items to Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN).
You can help others achieve their goals through contributions to CCNN which needs gently-used items to sell in its St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores.
Donations of shoes and clothing for men, women and children, cold-weather items (scarves, gloves, coats and sweaters), household items, children’s toys, outdoor equipment, furniture and more supports four pillars operated at Catholic Charities: food services, case management, family and residential services.
“Clearing your closets or storage units and donating your unused items assures our programs can work to mitigate the root causes of poverty: from lack of affordable housing and food scarcity to neighborhood inequalities and low wage jobs,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. “And 100% of the profit stays local. Purchasing items in the St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores can help us offer a hand up for our most vulnerable populations.”
Proceeds from donated items sold through the Thrift Stores support several of Catholic Charities programs, such as preparing more than 1,000 daily hot meals in the St. Vincent’s Dining Room, employing program residents or running the Thriving Families Support Center.
In addition, our Wellness Center is also able to receive donated items for clients such as hats, gloves, coats, scarves, and clothing. These items are handed out by our staff to those in need. We also create “home starter kits” with donated pots, pans, cutlery and dishes for people moving into a new apartment or home.
Individuals or families who find themselves looking for assistance such as food insecurity or housing crisis or other situations can reach out to Catholic Charities.
Catholic Charities operates two thrift stores in the Reno-Sparks community. The St. Vincent’s Thrift Shop is located at 500 East Fourth Street in Reno. St. Vincent’s Super Thrift is located at 190 E. Glendale Avenue in Sparks. Donations for either site can be made Monday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Thrift Shop (Reno) is open Monday-Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Super Thrift (Sparks) is open Monday through Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. and Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Additionally, Catholic Charities operates several conveniently located Drop-Off Centers. For a full list, visit the website at https://ccsnn.org/pages/donation-drop-off-locations