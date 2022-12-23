New Year's Eve at the Wild River Grille will feature a five-course gourmet dinner and complimentary glass of champagne. Dinner is $99 per person (tax and gratuity not included), with reservations starting at 4 p.m. and going until the New Year.
Wild River Grille will welcome 2023 with a Sparkling New Years’ Celebration planned for residents and guests.
During the last few hours of 2022, guests will get to ring out the current year with a delicious amuse-ruche featuring Seared Yellowfin Ahi, ginger tempura nori, cucumber pico followed by a tempting array of seasonal courses including traditional paella with sautéed shrimp, steamed clams, pacific blue mussels, smoked sausage, saffron rice, and mixed vegetables.
The main course will include a choice of Filet Mignon served with black garlic butter, horseradish potato puree, sautéed broccoli, and carrots.
For dessert guests will enjoy chocolate raspberry bar with white chocolate ganache, or a chocolate coconut sphere with a dark chocolate glaze. With a menu, this exquisite, reservation will fill quickly.
For a full menu please visit WildRiverGrille.com.