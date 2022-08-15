The Children’s Cabinet will celebrate the organization’s 24th annual Art of Childhood Fundraiser this Friday and proceeds from the event will benefit the organization’s programs that support local families with a special section called Fund-A-Need dedicated to raising funds for family counseling.
The Art of Childhood 2022 gala that will raise funds for the organization’s free family counseling program.
This critical program focuses on families with children up to 24 years old who do not have access to other services due to financial or other considerations.
Mental health services have been a cornerstone of The Children’s Cabinet since its inception in 1985 and now more than ever, the programs dedicated to mental health practices in our community are vital for youth and adults alike.
Honored staff and youth speakers from the Cabinet’s free family counseling program will share their experiences and stories with attendees.
Those not in attendance can still support The Children’s Cabinet through a virtual raffle and an online auction.
Supporters can bid on auction items as early as August 17, 2022.
The event will be on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 6100 Rancharrah Parkway starting at 5:30 p.m.
Details can be found at artofchildhood.org