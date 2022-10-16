The National Automobile Museum (NAM) is producing a television pilot highlighting this year’s Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Champion from Renown Children’s Hospital, a Disney Legend and the Museum’s amazing car collection.
A very important scene was filmed on Sunday, October 16 at the National Automobile Museum that included surprising featured CMN Champion Emmalee Sutton and her family with a visit from Disney Legend, Bill Farmer.
Farmer has performed the voice of the Disney character Goofy since 1987 and has also been the voice of Pluto and Horace Horsecollar since 1990.
Emmalee also went on a car ride around town in a themed vehicle from NAM.
Emmalee's journey with a rare genetic condition means that she is often in the emergency room and hospital.
The show is being hosted by NAM Executive Director Phil MacDougall.
Other producers are local radio and television host Connie Wray and A Story Media.
“Community engagement is a priority at the Museum,” said MacDougall. “With this show, we can highlight Reno on a national scale and partner with organizations like Children’s Miracle Network to create awareness and make a difference.”
Following the car ride, NAM hosted a party where Emmalee and her family found out that they were going to Disneyland.