A portion of SR 28 was currently closed in Tahoe City as authorities investigated a fatal crash that happened Tuesday morning.
CHP says on Tuesday July 26, 2022 around 6:23 a.m. a driver of a black 2018 Honda was driving westbound on SR-28 west of Grove St. and directly behind a white utility bed golf cart.
As the driver of the Honda approached the white golf cart at an undetermined speed, police say the driver failed to realize that the white golf cart was in the lane directly ahead of him.
The driver of the Honda was unable to slow down and collided with the rear of the golf cart.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the White Golf Cart described as a man in his 50's was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.
Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The crash is under investigation, if you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact CHP Truckee at (530)-563-9200.