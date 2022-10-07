The City of Reno today announced the next phase of its Micromobility Pilot Project, which began by testing six different micromobility features over three months.
The goals of the test phase of the Micromobility Pilot Project were to introduce Reno residents to new micromobility features, gather community input, and collect data to contribute to a future plan as the City of Reno and Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) expand micromobility downtown and around our region.
“We are thrilled by the amount of public engagement we received during the test phase of the City’s Micromobility Pilot Project,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “We will continue to work with our community stakeholders to analyze the data and input we have received during the pilot project and create the best plan possible for the future of micromobility in the Biggest Little City.”
Virginia Street, from 1st Street through 5th Street, will be closed in both directions from October 10 through 21, as City staff removes the temporary micromobilty barriers and restripes the road for two-way traffic.
The micromobility elements installed as part of the pilot project on Keystone Avenue to Evans Avenue/University of Nevada via 5th Street and south of 1st Street via Virginia Street will stay in place as they will not be impacted by winter weather conditions. North-to-south bike lanes in the downtown area will remain available on Evans Avenue, North Arlington Avenue, and Ralston Street.
“We’d like to thank everyone who tested out the features by micromobility or car and let us know their thoughts. Community participation has been, and will continue to be, a critical component to long-term micromobility planning in our region,” said Reno’s Director of Public Works/City Engineer, Kerrie Koski.
Since launching the project in June 2022, the City received over 1,000 survey responses from the public. Now, the City of Reno and the RTC will continue working with stakeholders to compile and analyze the information received, along with usage data collected through Lidar technology in partnership with the University of Nevada, Reno.
The goal is to provide a final report of the Micromobility Pilot Project findings in spring of 2023.