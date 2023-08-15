The City of Reno will be hosting a series of events to help people dispose of household hazardous waste, electronics and junk items, with the first one coming up Saturday, August 19th.
The first Biggest Little Fall Refresh event will be held at O'Brien Middle School on Silver Lake Road from 9 a.m. to noon.
The City of Reno is partnering with Hero Environmental Services, Redwood Materials, ComputerCorps, and other local nonprofits to help residents properly discard of their waste, according to a post to their website.
Additional events will follow on Saturday, August 26th at Echo Loder Elementary School on Apple Street in Reno, and then on select dates and locations in September and October.
Items accepted include large trash and debris with a size limit of one truck bed, one large appliance per household, household hazardous materials including paint or oil, with a limit of 3 feet by 3 feet.
Bicycles, electronics, batteries and tires are also accepted, though tires are limited to six.
Tube TVs, asbestos and asbestos related items, radioactive smoke detectors and green waste from tree limbs are not accepted.
Here is a complete list of event dates:
Saturday, August 19, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
O’Brien Middle School, 5000 Silver Lake Rd, Reno, NV 89506
Saturday, August 26, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
Echo Loder Elementary School, 600 Apple St, Reno, NV 89502
Saturday, September 23, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
Ward 2, TBD
Saturday, September 30, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
Mira Loma Park, 3000 S McCarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89502
Saturday, October 14, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
McQueen High School - 6055 Lancer St, Reno, NV 89523
Saturday, October 21, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
University of Nevada, Reno Parking Lot