Communities In Schools of Western Nevada, an affiliate of the fifth largest state office of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, raised more than $75,000 at its inaugural All In For Kids Spring Gala.
The event was held at The Grand Sierra Resort and Casino on Thursday, April 21 and featured stories of Washoe County students, their families and CIS team members.
“We are so excited to announce we raised $75,000 during our inaugural All In For Kids gala,” said Nicole Willis Grimes, executive editor, Communities In School of Western Nevada. “We are grateful for the generosity of our guests and humbled to welcome so many new community members in the room and donors online. A special thank you to our Valedictorian Sponsor, SilverSummit Healthplan, for the amazing partnership and our event sponsor, Grand Sierra Resort, for working to create such a memorable evening. The generosity of everyone who attended and donated to our event will support our kids as they cross the finish line with the warmth of the community wrapped around them.”
Formerly known as Cappy Hour, the gala was a new event that featured a graduating CIS student, a principal from a CIS school and honor the organization’s Site Coordinators who provide direct wrap-around services to students.
The gala is the largest fundraiser of the year for Communities In Schools of Western Nevada which supports more than 8,000 of Washoe County’s most vulnerable students across 12 schools, many of whom are critically affected by poverty, food and housing insecurity, and medical and mental health challenges.
Communities In Schools of Western Nevada relies on its network of more than 100 community partners, as well as grants and donations, to fund its proven system of integrated student support.