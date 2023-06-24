Nearly two dozen local businesses, agencies and individuals joined forces Saturday to transform the Mamie Towles Elementary School playground with a tree planting initiative.
Twenty large, climate-resilient trees were planted on the playground and campus at Mamie Towles Elementary School.
As they grow, these carefully selected trees will create shade and provide long-lasting ecological benefits for the school and entire neighborhood.
Earlier this year, parents Megan Dettenmaier and Pam Silar – both of whom have first-year Mamie Towles students –noticed the lack of trees around the playgrounds at the school.
They realized that if the landscape was going to change, they would need to spearhead the project. Trees provide shade, ecological and health benefits, yet the playground at Mamie Towles Elementary is practically treeless.
Dettenmaier and Silar began collaborating with sponsors and making plans, and eight months later, they organized a major tree planting on the playground. They applaud the generosity of local businesses, leaders, volunteers and community organizations that have enabled this project to succeed.
“Our hope is that this can serve as a template for other schools to follow,” said Dettenmaier. “Our mission has always been simple: we need to plant large, climate-resilient trees for the health and safety of all kids in all communities. A greener, healthier future requires action today. As the saying goes, ‘The best time to plant a tree was 30 years ago, the second-best time is today.’”
Two of the trees will be dedicated to notable individuals in the school family: longtime principal Rhonda Van Deusen, who is retiring this month; and student Julia Julian, a pre-kindergarten student who passed away during the school year. The tree project was the result of a partnership between Mamie Towles Elementary School, the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and the City of Reno’s ReLeaf program, which is designed to preserve and expand Reno’s urban forest.
The City of Reno contributed over $10,500 toward this initiative through in-kind and financial contributions. Of that, $5000 was donated to ReLeaf Reno by Councilmember Naomi Duerr from her discretionary funds. ReLeaf Reno contributed those funds directly to this project. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve donated an additional $500.
"Having a strong tree canopy in any community is vital especially for our youth," said Reno City Councilmember Naomi Duerr. "These trees will not only provide shade and cleaner air for our students, but living classrooms for future generations to learn about nature and the changing seasons. My own interest in science began under the shade of trees on my elementary school playground."
Trees contribute to residents’ quality of life by removing carbon dioxide, filtering air pollutants, recharging groundwater, cutting costs of heating and cooling and reducing stormwater run-off.
“Our students, staff members and the community at large will watch these beautiful trees grow and will benefit from them for decades to come,” said Towles Elementary School Principal Rhonda Van Deusen. “We are beyond grateful for the contributions and hard work within our community that made the tree project possible.”
(City of Reno)