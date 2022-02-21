Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Up to 6 inches for higher terrain, including Virginia city. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional light snow is possible through the day Tuesday. Check with NDOT for the latest road condition information. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&