COVID-19 testing and vaccines remain available through the Washoe County Health District despite the end of the Federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Declaration on May 11, 2023.

Many of the same services and information updates will continue to be available, including:

Free COVID-19 bivalent vaccines at the Washoe County Health District – call 775-328-2427.

Opportunities are also available at local pharmacies and by going to vaccines.gov.

The region’s COVID-19 website, COVID19Washoe.com

COVID-19 vaccine events in the community

Homebound vaccines and testing

Updated COVID-19 data on our dashboard

COVID-19 testing at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center – schedule an appointment online or call 775-328-2427

Starting May 22, 2023, only home visit testing will be available.

Since March 2020, the Health District has devoted considerable resources to the COVID-19 response and served the community in many ways, including:

Vaccines administered by WCHD: 219,387

187,713 – Vaccines administered at Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

19,941 – At Community Vaccine Events

That includes 228 total events at 84 different locations

6,608 – To homebound residents

5,575 – At the Health District clinic

COVID-19 cases investigated: 103,011

COVID-19 cases interviewed: 70,615

Number of interviewed COVID cases who opted-in to a call from the Nevada Resilience Project’s ambassador program: 39,300

Calls taken by COVID-19 Call Center: 129,689

2020 – 30,558

2021 – 75,254

2022 – 22,726

2023 – 1,151

COVID-19 tests administered: 100,762

2020 – 61,725

2021 – 31,048

2022 – 7,896

2023 – 93

Homebound COVID-19 tests administered: 1,369

2020: 214

2021: 429

2022: 461

2023: 265

