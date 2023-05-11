COVID-19 testing and vaccines remain available through the Washoe County Health District despite the end of the Federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Declaration on May 11, 2023.
Many of the same services and information updates will continue to be available, including:
Free COVID-19 bivalent vaccines at the Washoe County Health District – call 775-328-2427.
Opportunities are also available at local pharmacies and by going to vaccines.gov.
The region’s COVID-19 website, COVID19Washoe.com
COVID-19 vaccine events in the community
Homebound vaccines and testing
Updated COVID-19 data on our dashboard
COVID-19 testing at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center – schedule an appointment online or call 775-328-2427
Starting May 22, 2023, only home visit testing will be available.
Since March 2020, the Health District has devoted considerable resources to the COVID-19 response and served the community in many ways, including:
Vaccines administered by WCHD: 219,387
187,713 – Vaccines administered at Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center
19,941 – At Community Vaccine Events
That includes 228 total events at 84 different locations
6,608 – To homebound residents
5,575 – At the Health District clinic
COVID-19 cases investigated: 103,011
COVID-19 cases interviewed: 70,615
Number of interviewed COVID cases who opted-in to a call from the Nevada Resilience Project’s ambassador program: 39,300
Calls taken by COVID-19 Call Center: 129,689
2020 – 30,558
2021 – 75,254
2022 – 22,726
2023 – 1,151
COVID-19 tests administered: 100,762
2020 – 61,725
2021 – 31,048
2022 – 7,896
2023 – 93
Homebound COVID-19 tests administered: 1,369
2020: 214
2021: 429
2022: 461
2023: 265
(Washoe County Health District)