The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is partnering with local workforce development boards to provide training for workers who want to move into high-demand occupations.
This pilot project will grant $1 million to pay for training for people who are currently working including classroom training and/or on-the-job training. The program funds come from the state’s Career Enhancement Program funds.
An incumbent worker is a person who is employed and could benefit from upgrading their skills through education and training opportunities. Training in high-demand occupations will include, but is not limited to technology, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare.
“This program will be an immediate boost for Nevadans, helping workers get in-demand and high paying jobs, and helping employers retain and fill positions. We are proud to provide support to businesses and employees, helping them succeed,” says DETR’s Director, Elisa Cafferata.
These business solutions are targeted to employers and will be offered primarily through the EmployNV Business Hubs (formerly known as Business Solutions office of Nevada JobConnect), which are focused on the needs of employers. Local boards will ensure that programs will accomplish established goals.
The pilot is designed to improve the skills of employees and the competitiveness of an employer by offering support for upskilling their workforce.
Incumbent Worker Training can include industry or employer-specific work skills, basic job skills, technical computer skills, new manufacturing technologies, equipment operation training, and changes in production processes. Soft skills such as leadership, teamwork, communication, conflict resolution, and management skills may also be included.
Interested employers should contact their local EmployNV Business Hub.